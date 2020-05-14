Electing Catherine Scott is good for Montana

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Senate District 40 voters have an opportunity to elect someone who will be an asset for all Montanans. I have known Catherine for 20 years and she works hard at everything she does. She always sets out to do her best for those she represents. She has been a dedicated public servant working in law enforcement and criminal justice, with those who are abused and those living in low-income housing. She treats everyone well and respects the rights of all Montanans.

Her children attend public schools in Helena. Catherine believes in the public education system and will work towards getting additional resources for our teachers and schools. As a former teacher, I would have appreciated having someone like Catherine working to benefit the schools where I taught.

She is currently finishing up her doctorate in public health. She is ready to lead us forward as we move into a new normal after the COVID-19 crisis. She will make decisions after careful consideration of all possibilities and how each decision affects all Montanans. Catherine is committed to Montana, her home. She treasures our public lands. She wants to work toward a better economy and health for the people who call Montana home.

I am proud to know Catherine. I hope the voters of Senate District 40 will support Catherine. She will be a Senator who benefits all of us.