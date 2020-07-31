Elected leaders aren't tyrants

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I have never before written a letter to the editor but feel compelled to speak out regarding the protesters at the Capitol on Saturday, July 25. One sign in particular claimed my attention. The sign read "Obey God Resist the Tyrants." This addresses two prominent issues raised by the COVID-19 crisis.

First, "Obey God" is certainly a worthy goal. His second commandment tells us to "love our neighbor as ourselves" (not less than ourselves). It is incomprehensible to me how not wearing a mask, and thus potentially putting another at risk, can be construed as a loving gesture. It's so little to ask.

Second, "Resist the Tyrants" is hyperbole. Our democratically elected officials cannot by any stretch of the imagination be called tyrants! It is their duty and obligation to act for the public good; i.e. trying to gain some control over a pandemic which threatens lives and livelihoods. Wearing a mask in public is a recognized and accepted means of slowing the spread of the virus.

We hear so much about individual rights and so very little about the accompanying responsibilities. COVID-19 is a public health issue and nothing else. It is something that we all need to work together to address.

Jane Weaver

Helena

