You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Elected leaders aren't tyrants
1 comment

Elected leaders aren't tyrants

  • 1
{{featured_button_text}}
Letter to editor icon 3

I have never before written a letter to the editor but feel compelled to speak out regarding the protesters at the Capitol on Saturday, July 25. One sign in particular claimed my attention. The sign read "Obey God Resist the Tyrants." This addresses two prominent issues raised by the COVID-19 crisis.

First, "Obey God" is certainly a worthy goal. His second commandment tells us to "love our neighbor as ourselves" (not less than ourselves). It is incomprehensible to me how not wearing a mask, and thus potentially putting another at risk, can be construed as a loving gesture. It's so little to ask.

Second, "Resist the Tyrants" is hyperbole. Our democratically elected officials cannot by any stretch of the imagination be called tyrants! It is their duty and obligation to act for the public good; i.e. trying to gain some control over a pandemic which threatens lives and livelihoods. Wearing a mask in public is a recognized and accepted means of slowing the spread of the virus.

We hear so much about individual rights and so very little about the accompanying responsibilities. COVID-19 is a public health issue and nothing else. It is something that we all need to work together to address.

Jane Weaver

Helena

1 comment
3
0
0
0
2

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mask order is an intrusion
Letters

Mask order is an intrusion

I am somewhat amused by our governor's recent intrusion into our lives by requiring masks to be worn in public. I would like to suggest an alt…

Legislators put lives at risk
Letters

Legislators put lives at risk

Regarding an article in the Helena Independent Record on July 17, I find it appalling that three of our state legislators wouldn't wear a mask…

Gianforte in it for himself
Letters

Gianforte in it for himself

Greg Gianforte's campaign ads state Mike Cooney has never had a job, that he's been paid a million dollars over the 40 years working state job…

Bullock must go to Senate
Letters

Bullock must go to Senate

Well, by golly, I find I agree completely with one remark the Saturday mask demonstrators displayed: "Bullock must go." Yes siree, go to Washi…

IR should report mask research
Letters

IR should report mask research

It seems ironic that in the name of news, the IR reports on the latest COVID-19 case counts, the flip-flops of the floundering Trump administr…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News