 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Elect Melissa Romano and other Democrats

  • 0

We’ve had a so-called “fiscally responsible” Republican Legislature for years and the prospect of a supermajority is real, encouraging them to take many liberties with our constitution that they didn’t have before.

Montana has spent precious funds fighting about the constitutionality of laws the Republicans have passed, and many have been ruled unconstitutional by many courts, showing these lawmakers lack an understanding of our constitution. Some of them have even shown contempt for the very document they’ve sworn to uphold. Our PSC is controlled by Republicans who sit in the pockets of large utilities. Our governor has invited so many of his wealthy out-of-staters that our children struggle to afford housing. Our state superintendent of schools can’t even remember if she illegally passed a bus with a big flashing stop sign on her way to work.

Let's elect candidates who can help us address the challenges of today without getting bogged down by the radical agenda Republican leadership has burdened us with.

People are also reading…

Melissa Romano is a proven leader in education, a field that’s been hard hit over the past couple of years. For the sake of our children and the future of Montana, let's elect her and other Democrats to lead our state.

Rob Freistadt,

Helena

0 Comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Our democracy depends on your vote

Our democracy depends on your vote

Reading the Sunday, Oct. 16 IR article about Zinke, I discovered that I agreed with him. I, too, worry that our government is facing challenge…

Not voting Republican

Not voting Republican

Okay, I grew up in a Republican family in Kansas. So I think I have some understanding of conservative politics, at least of the traditional v…

America first

America first

This fall the voters slogan should be not America First but: “American Democracy First”!

Reliable vs. loose cannon

Reliable vs. loose cannon

The candidates, John Repke and Dr. Annie Bukacek, couldn’t be more opposite in qualifications or temperament.

Do your research on LR-131

Do your research on LR-131

If I was a journalist, I would be sure to write and give equal time to each side of an argument. To represent only one side creates controvers…

Voting a straight Democrat ticket

Voting a straight Democrat ticket

Here are my thoughts on the two most critical issues in the upcoming election. They involve electing politicians who will: 1) Agree to concede…

Vote for privacy and freedom

Vote for privacy and freedom

We — Jill Cohenour, Kim Abbott, Mary Ann Dunwell, Mary Caferro, Janet Ellis, and Melissa Romano — are pro-choice Democrats running for House and Senate seats in the Helena area.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News