Elect Melissa Romano and other Democrats

We’ve had a so-called “fiscally responsible” Republican Legislature for years and the prospect of a supermajority is real, encouraging them to take many liberties with our constitution that they didn’t have before.

Montana has spent precious funds fighting about the constitutionality of laws the Republicans have passed, and many have been ruled unconstitutional by many courts, showing these lawmakers lack an understanding of our constitution. Some of them have even shown contempt for the very document they’ve sworn to uphold. Our PSC is controlled by Republicans who sit in the pockets of large utilities. Our governor has invited so many of his wealthy out-of-staters that our children struggle to afford housing. Our state superintendent of schools can’t even remember if she illegally passed a bus with a big flashing stop sign on her way to work.