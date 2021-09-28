 Skip to main content
Elect Melinda Reed
Elect Melinda Reed

A talented, smart, thoughtful, and experienced citizen of Helena is running for Helena City Commission. She is Melinda Reed.

She was director of the Friendship Center, so knows the reality of the challenges of policing, mental illness and homelessness in our town.

She was our city manager during the most challenging time we have had in a century. She demonstrated remarkable management skills and leadership. She made hard decisions and never tried to spin anything she did. Wow!

I hope we will take advantage of this opportunity and elect her.

Jim Jensen

Helena

