Elect Ed Coleman and keep Montana beautiful
Elect Ed Coleman and keep Montana beautiful

Unfortunately, I’ve seen too many Montana politicians use the preservation of public lands and our outdoor heritage simply as a talking point accompanied by a posed picture. Happily, the voters of HD 79 have a candidate this election who lives Montana’s outdoor heritage every day—Ed Coleman. I’ve had the joy of joining Ed and his family on trips along some of Montana's most gorgeous rivers and know that for Ed, preserving Montana’s land and water is more than just words. He values the rare and unique opportunities that Montana’s public lands have to offer, and he teaches his kids and others to preserve those “wild” places for generations to come. I have no doubt that Ed will do all he can to protect Montana’s public lands, recreational access for all, and our proud outdoor heritage.

I invite the voters of HD 79 to visit his website at https://colemanforhd79.com/ to learn more about his qualifications and join me in supporting Ed Coleman for the Montana legislature.

Jasmine Reimer

Helena

