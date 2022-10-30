 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Elect Abbott HD 83 and Dunwell SD 42: The right choice for Helena

Kim Abbott stands with the workers of Montana. As a Representative in HD83, she led the fight to increase the minimum wage, offer paid sick and family leave, and invest in our infrastructure and workforce training.

Mary Ann Dunwell knows that Montana’s working families are struggling to make ends meet. She is a retired state employee, a legislator, and a mother. Mary Ann has served us faithfully for years in the Montana House of Representatives, always fighting for our freedom to access affordable healthcare, build our local workforce, and ensure working Montana families can keep a roof over their heads.

Both Kim and Mary Ann believe the freedom to enjoy our public lands is a right for all Montanans. They will stand up to special interests that want to lock Montanans out of our public lands and take away our freedom to use them for fishing, hunting, and enjoying the outdoors with our family. They want every Montanan to have access to affordable housing, healthcare and childcare, and will stand up to protect our rights and freedoms under Montana’s constitution, including a woman’s right to privacy.

Adam Clinch,

Helena

