Education pays -- increase funding for public schools
How can Montana support world-class education? For our children to compete.

Montana Education Pre-K to College deserves financial support. A quality historical, vocational, STEM, and arts education should be available to all.

Education pays!

Research supports early education. The children who start earlier are less likely to need public support. They are more likely to succeed.

The National Forum on Early Childhood Policy and Programs has found that high quality early childhood programs can yield a $4 – $9 dollar return per $1 invested. A great return on our current state budget.

There is also census data to support the fact that higher levels of education increase the expected earnings of our students. Engaging students in trade schools can make them employable right away. Support for our Montana Students to attend Montana Vocational Schools, Montana Colleges and the Montana University System would help students of limited funding to be productive and proud contributors to society.

The legislators could surely design requirements to students to get loans and to have those loans forgiven. Requirements like grade point averages, working in Montana afterwards, and public service are worth consideration.

Legislators, it’s a great time to expand monetary support for public schools.

Richard Seitz

Helena

