Re, Sunday 12/22/2019 editorial.

I want to jump up and down and yell at the top of my lungs, “OMG! What planet are you on?”

Guess what, IR Board of Directors. The vast majority of our population, poor, not poor, employed, unempoyed, etc. are not scary or lazy.

If volunteering at God’s Love for one meal on one day is the extent of your experience and awareness, you gotta get out more.

Janet Seymour

Helena

