Ed Noonan will be missed

The Helena Citizens Council (HCC) is saddened by Helena’s loss of former City Commissioner Ed Noonan. Ed attended HCC meetings as an invitee, in response to his personal interest in the HCC, and the topics we were discussing (even if there were differences of opinion). He was an attentive listener and joined in our discussions - providing information, input and feedback, consistent with his personal commitment to transparency. Ed was soft-spoken, belying his strong commitment to Helena and its citizens. His voice, compassion and caring for Helena and its citizens, and his leadership role in Helena’s academic, arts and civic life will be missed. The citizens of Helena have lost an important voice.