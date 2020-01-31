Ed Noonan will be missed
0 comments

Ed Noonan will be missed

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
letter to editor icon 4

letter to editor icon 4

The Helena Citizens Council (HCC) is saddened by Helena’s loss of former City Commissioner Ed Noonan. Ed attended HCC meetings as an invitee, in response to his personal interest in the HCC, and the topics we were discussing (even if there were differences of opinion). He was an attentive listener and joined in our discussions - providing information, input and feedback, consistent with his personal commitment to transparency. Ed was soft-spoken, belying his strong commitment to Helena and its citizens. His voice, compassion and caring for Helena and its citizens, and his leadership role in Helena’s academic, arts and civic life will be missed. The citizens of Helena have lost an important voice.

Submitted by Margaret Strachan and Sumner Sharpe on behalf of the Helena Citizens Council.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Why I left the Republican Party
Letters

Why I left the Republican Party

I am a former longtime Republican who quit the party when George Bush Jr., started the Iraq war and paid for it with our children's credit car…

Don't knock bass guitar players
Letters

Don't knock bass guitar players

When people think of bass, they may envision a background instrument, requiring no skill. In reality, the bass is the heart and soul of music.…

End legalized abortion
Letters

End legalized abortion

The most precious gift of God is a child, said Mother Teresa, one of the great souls of the last century. It is true. God is a God of life and…

Delay the school start time
Letters

Delay the school start time

The primary goal of education is to maximize human growth and potential. By delaying the school start time, public education is helping studen…

Thankful for Sen. Steve Daines
Letters

Thankful for Sen. Steve Daines

I would like to take a short moment of the readers' time before the political season fully kicks in, to thank a representative I feel has serv…

How does this make sense?
Letters

How does this make sense?

Ted Kaczynski, Rusty Weston and Lloyd Barrus have all at some time been residents of Montana. They have all been diagnosed with a delusional d…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News