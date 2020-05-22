Ed Coleman will come up with common sense solutions

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

If you want to vote for someone that can unite rather than divide, reach across the aisle and come up with common sense solutions, then Ed Coleman is your candidate for House District 79.

Having worked with Ed at the Montana Department of Environmental Quality on many controversial and high profile coal and gravel pit mines, we would often tell people, “it’s not a vote, DEQ must uphold the laws set forth by the State legislature.” Ed knows first-hand the impacts of the laws on the people and businesses of Montana and how they translate to “on-the-ground” realities. Ed’s approach has always been steadfast and non-partisan, despite navigating a sector often riddled with politics.

Ed is not a politician, he is a Montanan who wants to affect change. He will bring a common sense approach and boots-on-the-ground knowledge of how the laws enacted at the State Capitol affect everyone. While the laws that DEQ and other agencies must follow may not be up for a vote, voting for Ed for HD 79 certainly is.

Jeni Garcin

Helena

