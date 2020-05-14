Ed Coleman truly wants to help us

I am voting for Ed Coleman for HD 79. I am thrilled that Ed is running for the Legislature, he never had ambitions for public office, but is stepping up because he wants to truly represent our district. I support Ed because he wants to protect public lands, he wants to ensure that we all have access to affordable health care and ensure safe public schools. Join me in voting for Ed Coleman in HD 79.
Eliza Wiley
Helena
