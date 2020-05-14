Ed Coleman truly wants to help us
0 comments

Ed Coleman truly wants to help us

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letter to editor icon 1

Letter to editor icon 1

I am voting for Ed Coleman for HD 79. I am thrilled that Ed is running for the Legislature, he never had ambitions for public office, but is stepping up because he wants to truly represent our district. I support Ed because he wants to protect public lands, he wants to ensure that we all have access to affordable health care and ensure safe public schools. Join me in voting for Ed Coleman in HD 79.

Eliza Wiley

Helena

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Kathleen Williams for Congress
Letters

Kathleen Williams for Congress

I worked with Kathleen Williams in the Montana Legislature to update local food laws and allow food trucks and cottage food producers to marke…

Supporting Kathleen Williams
Letters

Supporting Kathleen Williams

Kathleen Williams is a diligent, hardworking, get it done person. Her trademarks are a genuine love of Montana and an unwavering dedication to…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News