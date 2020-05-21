Ed Coleman is a good man
0 comments

Ed Coleman is a good man

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letter to editor icon 3

I support Ed Coleman for the Montana Legislature as the representative of HD79. I've lived on Helena's West Side for 57 years, and Ed and his wonderful family have lived across the street from me for a decade. I don't get around as well as I used to, so Ed and his sons help by bringing me my newspaper every morning, shoveling the walkway to my garage, assisting me in getting my groceries into the house, and have gone to the store for me during this pandemic to get the provisions I need. The boys have even provided me artwork to decorate my door that brings me a little extra joy. Ed is a good man, raising responsible and respectful children, and they all seem to have a great ethic in that they are always willing to help a neighbor out. I look forward to casting my vote for Ed Coleman in the upcoming election and hope you will do the same.

Vicky McLucas

Helena

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Why I wear a mask
Letters

Why I wear a mask

My wife made my cloth face covering, it is not a surgical mask or N-95 respirator (those supplies are critical to medical personnel) it is qui…

Women can fight for ourselves
Letters

Women can fight for ourselves

Re: 5/13/2020 letter to the editor opening, "Women can trust Cooney to fight for them." A most unfortunate lead-in that sounds like we cannot …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News