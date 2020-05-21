Ed Coleman is a good man

I support Ed Coleman for the Montana Legislature as the representative of HD79. I've lived on Helena's West Side for 57 years, and Ed and his wonderful family have lived across the street from me for a decade. I don't get around as well as I used to, so Ed and his sons help by bringing me my newspaper every morning, shoveling the walkway to my garage, assisting me in getting my groceries into the house, and have gone to the store for me during this pandemic to get the provisions I need. The boys have even provided me artwork to decorate my door that brings me a little extra joy. Ed is a good man, raising responsible and respectful children, and they all seem to have a great ethic in that they are always willing to help a neighbor out. I look forward to casting my vote for Ed Coleman in the upcoming election and hope you will do the same.