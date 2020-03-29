Ed Coleman for HD 79
Ed Coleman for HD 79

I’m writing to support Ed Coleman in his endeavor to represent you in the legislature in HD 79.

I worked with Ed for a number of years. Ed is smart, a hard worker, listens and is solution oriented. As an environmental regulator he has had considerable experience in confrontation and the necessity to analyze existing law. In a controversial situation, he listens to the input from all parties, and weighs his recommendation or decision based on law and common sense. He has the innate ability to come up with solutions to legally meet the needs of various views.

I am certain that he will utilize this experience to a broader range of topics and represent the interests of HD 79. I encourage a YES vote for Ed.

Judy Hanson

Helena

