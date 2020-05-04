Ed Coleman for HD 79
Ed Coleman for HD 79

We are voting for Ed Coleman for HD 79 because we believe he is the best candidate to represent our district. We are working hard to raise a family on Helena’s west side and Ed shares many of the things we value most about living in Helena, including safe schools that provide a high-quality education, access to public lands, and responsible use of our tax dollars. Ed listens, and we trust that he will work hard with our interests in mind. Please join us in supporting Ed Coleman for HD 79.

Michael and Erin Fashoway

Helena

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

