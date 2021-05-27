East Helena students need a weapon against COVID-19

In light of the recent mask mandate change, I think a good common ground is make sure there is at least one weapon in place, going into next school year for example, whether the weapon be a vaccine or mask, an offensive to fight the virus, we need to fight it, we're Americans. Right now elementary kids have zero of either weapons, or as many weapons now, a bunch of kids aren't wearing masks now so they withdrew their weapons and the gates are wide open to the enemy, only a few left standing with their weapon, standing strong and proud. Elementary kids don't have access to the additional weapon (vaccine) that most do have access to so they aren't being treated fairly.