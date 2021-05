I am 60 years old and I have an e-bike. I have not had a bike since I was 15. With a push of a button I can go 25 miles per hour.

AARP tells me my motor skills are on the decline, yet some are arguing for my existence on a 24 inch trail.

E-bikes should be used to replace our reliance on cars, not the use of our feet.

Kim Dale

Helena

