E-bikes on city trails would be a bad idea

Helena's trail system is experiencing increased use for many reasons. Allowing e-bikes, especially as evolving technology permits them to go faster, is not a good idea due to problematic conditions that currently exist. Several city trails have sections that are narrow, steep, sloped, or have limited visibility making it difficult to get off a trail to let bikes pass.

Some bicyclists seem unaware of the rules of etiquette, such as giving sufficient warning that they are present or yielding to walkers and runners. The majority of trail users close to residential areas continue to be those on foot. Many are aging, have young children or pets with them, or have issues that affect mobility, hearing, and vision.

There is room on our extensive trail system for various user groups. However, a well-thought-out plan is critical in order to promote safety and keep our valuable trail system the relaxing and enjoyable asset it is. Bicyclists have the ability via their bikes and trail rider bus to access areas further out of town. Perhaps designated routes can be established to allow standard bicycle traffic to get to and from these outlying areas while minimizing accidents and incidents with those on foot. Let our city officials hear from you regarding this matter at: mayorandcommission@helenamt.gov.

Lynne Boone

Helena

