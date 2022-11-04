Dunwell supports reproductive choice

Make no mistake about it, a woman’s right to privacy is on the ballot. Mary Ann Dunwell, who is running for the state senate, will support the right of women to make their own reproductive health care decisions; the Republicans will not. Vote against Republicans who want to amend the Constitution’s right to privacy to impose their ultra conservative views on all of us, including the right of parents to choose an abortion even if the fetus will die or if continuing the pregnancy threatens the life of the woman. Republicans would take away the right of families to protect the health and well-being of their teenage daughter who was raped. These are extreme views. Vote for Mary Ann Dunwell to protect the Constitution and the women in your family.