On June 26 the IR published an opinion by our Montana legislators praising themselves for protecting our children with an article titled "Protecting the Next Generation."

It was about how our Montana lawmakers are protecting our children by passing bills banning drag queen shows and books containing obscene material from the schools library. On July 15 in an article published in the IR, U.S. Rep. Rosendale warns of drag queens and missiles at base.

Rosendale worries that drag queens at Malmstrom Air Force Base will launch an ICBM.

Never in my lifetime have I read of a member of the LGBTQ community or a drag queen infiltrating an elementary school and sexually assaulting the children then beating them to death with the banned books containing obscene material. Nor have I ever read of a drag queen infiltrating a Strategic Air Command Base with ICBMs and having clearance from a host of governmental departments, including the president, the launch codes, and a strategic target in mind.

You have to ask yourselves, are these people who represent the people of Montana, in Rosendale’s own words: unstable to serve?

Terry Lopuch,

Helena