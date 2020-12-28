Dr. Weiner is my doctor

Over 16 years ago, I was diagnosed with incurable cancer. I was devastated! My life came crashing down. I expected to die. Dr. Weiner was encouraging, professional, understanding and reassuring that my cancer could be treated for several years and that I could continue to lead a mostly normal life. Through the years, my medications have changed and side effects were treated with compassion and understanding. Slowly, I accepted my situation to where this cancer was not the all-encompassing point of my life. I have Dr. Weiner to thank for allowing me to live for all these years.

Now, my life is again in turmoil. I walked in a month ago to an old doctor that looked like he should be retired and knew almost nothing of my treatment. Instead of reassuring me, he brought back uncertainty, confusion and fear. Then I was told this would be my doctor from then on.

This month I returned for my monthly treatment to not even see a doctor, but to see a computer screen with a very impersonal meeting. I understand the virus problem, but this is not the means conducive to a reassuring doctor-patient relationship.