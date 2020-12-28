Dr. Weiner is my doctor

Over 16 years ago, I was diagnosed with incurable cancer. I was devastated! My life came crashing down. I expected to die. Dr. Weiner was encouraging, professional, understanding and reassuring that my cancer could be treated for several years and that I could continue to lead a mostly normal life. Through the years, my medications have changed and side effects were treated with compassion and understanding. Slowly, I accepted my situation to where this cancer was not the all-encompassing point of my life. I have Dr. Weiner to thank for allowing me to live for all these years.
Now, my life is again in turmoil. I walked in a month ago to an old doctor that looked like he should be retired and knew almost nothing of my treatment. Instead of reassuring me, he brought back uncertainty, confusion and fear. Then I was told this would be my doctor from then on.
This month I returned for my monthly treatment to not even see a doctor, but to see a computer screen with a very impersonal meeting. I understand the virus problem, but this is not the means conducive to a reassuring doctor-patient relationship.
Given the many letters and articles in the Independent Record and the letter sent out by the hospital administration, I am not certain what to believe. The letter from the hospital was filled with all the platitudes and feel good, bureaucratic words mostly associated with a lawyer trying to convince someone to their point of view. Since it took two months for that letter to get written, that would seem to fall into “trying to shut the barn door after the horse was already out.”
According to the letter written by the administration, Dr. Weiner was irresponsible, harming his patients on a regular basis. He allegedly overdosed them, misdiagnosed them and practiced medicine outside his expertise. Dr. Weiner was both my oncologist and my family practitioner. He never forced me to do anything I didn’t want to do. He gave me options. I made the decisions. He interlaced my cancer treatment with my other medical needs, because they are interrelated. Maybe another doctor would have treated me differently, but I went to Dr. Weiner. I trusted him then and still do now.
I would like to see Dr. Weiner back in the hospital as my oncologist. If he should open a practice outside the hospital, I would transfer in an instant. But the situation has advanced too far, in my estimation, for Dr. Weiner to return. The divide between doctor and administration is too wide, which is unfortunate for all concerned. Especially his patients.
Joan Saxby
Townsend