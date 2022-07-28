 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
DPHHS needs leader

I read with interest the announcement that Adam Meier, director of the Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS), is resigning effective next month. Mr. Meier was enticed by Gov. Gianforte to join his cabinet by a whopping $52,000 salary increase over his predecessor, more than many state employees make in a year. But now Mr. Meier has had enough, and I wish him well.

What really concerns me is who is replacing Meier. Charlie Brereton, who is Meier's chief of staff, and health policy advisor to Gianforte, will assume the director's position in mid-August. The announcement included background on Mr. Brereton, which mostly consists of political activity in D.C. He has no experience leading an organization, very little background in human services or public health, and no administrative experience. He has held 12 positions in eight years and will be paid an annual salary of $165,000, maybe more. Brereton will be responsible for an annual budget of over $3 billion and oversee about 3,000 employees who deliver essential services in our communities. Is this Gianforte's idea of good government? I am sure that there is a Montanan qualified to lead the biggest agency in the state. Montanans deserve better.

Jan Brown,

Helena

