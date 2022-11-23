Down the rabbit hole

Lewis Carroll wrote Alice in Wonderland in the 1860s.

Alice sees a white rabbit. Fascinated by its attire, watch and declaration that he is “ late,” she follows him down a rabbit hole. There she encounters adventures, drinks unknown substances, eats cakes which distort her size and meets the Cheshire Cat, the Mad Hatter and others. It is of course, a tale. None of it is true.

We have finished the midterm elections. The results are in for the most part. The House will be being turned over to Republicans, ever so narrowly but enough to put them in control. Montana’s two representatives will be a part of this slim majority. The Democrats did surprisingly well in the Senate, keeping control. Given the situation in the House, don’t expect too much Legislation proposed by President Joe Biden to come to the Senate. The House will keep itself occupied these next two years not by doing any work for the needs of the people. So, for now while the Democrats could carve out exceptions to the filibuster, there is no sense of doing this at present.

Don’t expect much from the House except a perverse type of entertainment. First up will be selection of the Speaker of the House, a job Kevin McCarthy wants. This year’s elections brought or returned a number of far-right conservatives and QAnon believers. They will dictate the upcoming agenda so hold onto your hats. There will be impeachments galore, hearings about Hunter Biden and other conspiracy theories. The Big Lie will be revisited. There will be investigations into the January 6th Committee members. Kevin McCarthy, if he wants to be speaker, will have to agree to appoint various unsuited people to head important committees and bow to the agenda of the Crazy Conspiracy Caucus, implementing the agenda of the former president or else. McCarthy will never be able to satisfy the most extreme of that caucus. His tenure as speaker, if elected, will be short.

The Senate will be stable and will try to preserve the government. Funding the government, passing a budget and increasing the spending limit will be Herculean tasks given House membership and the clown show occurring there. However the Senate will prove to be a stop gap for most of the crazy legislation proposed by the House; President Biden will not have to exercise any vetos but he will not be able to sign any significant legislation either.

In Montana the Republicans have a supermajority. Their assault on the judiciary will continue. Efforts will be made to repeal central provisions of the Montana Constitution or call for a Constitutional Convention. The Republicans failed to put one of their own on the Montana Supreme Court so the court will remain stable. The result will be, just as with the 2021 session, a lot of radical and unconstitutional legislation passed and then repeatedly struck down by the court. Most of the past legislation never made it beyond the district court level before being struck; that record will continue this coming session. Crazy stuff will be passed and signed by the governor; the attorney general will opine about how the courts have no business ruling on the legality and constitutionality of the legislation, apparently he did not attend the class about separation of powers, and then the legislation will be stopped by the courts. So, not much will change in the next two years before the 2024 election.

Both at the national and state level, 2024 is what the whole next two years will be all about. Who will be the presidential candidate and will various secretaries of state wait until after the next election to declare the winner.

The U.S. Senate will be the saving grace. President Biden can appoint as many members to the federal judiciary, district court, appeals court and if the situation arises, another Supreme Court justice. This will be the way to save the democracy in 2024.

We have gone down the rabbit hole. Now let’s see what impossible things happen and how we crawl our way out again to some semblance of sanity.

Ron Waterman,

Helena