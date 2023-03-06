Doubting columnist’s statistics

His commentary is interesting, though somewhat ill informed.

It is the opinion page though, and everyone is entitled to opinions. His comment about the death rate from COVID-19 being substantially higher in Republican counties than in Democrat counties is presented as factual and as supported by statistics.

My friend, Tom, says that 87.3% of statistics are made up on the spot and Nelson’s statement seems to be of that ilk.

If such a thing is true, it is necessary, at the very least, to give the source of the statistic so that the incredulous reader can check for himself. In my practice life, I was always very pro-vaccination, but the mRNA vaccine is a different thing altogether.

I have more than a passing interest in this subject, and I think that the number of variables is so great that it would be exceptionally difficult to know whether there is a true mortality difference between the two types of counties.

James W. Crichton, M.D.,

Helena