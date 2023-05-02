A group of frightening demonstrators recently stormed our beloved Capitol building, encouraged by their leader.

I’m referring to the Jan. 6 insurrection in Washington, D.C.

Unlike the recent demonstration in Helena over the silencing of Rep. Zooey Zephyr, the D.C. insurrection was over a proven lie that Trump won the 2020 election.

Ms. Zephyr was punished for opposing a bill that will harm people she represents. The Helena demonstration was noisy, but shouts of “Let her speak” hardly posed a danger to anyone’s safety.

The Jan. 6 event was violent, and destructive. Officers were hurt or killed, and death threats were issued. The riot was spurred by a president who urged people to “Fight like hell.”

The same Montana Republicans who downplay the events of Jan. 6 and don’t believe the former president should be held responsible for the violence, rushed to punish Zooey Zephyr for her passionate defense of her constituents.

Their double standard is glaring and shameful. We’re better than this, Montana. We are a beautiful state with kind, honest citizens who support their neighbors in need.

Let’s hope that the next Legislature reflects who we Montanans are rather than who outside influencers would like us to be.

Richard Opper,

Missoula