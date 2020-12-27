Doomed to repeat history

The following notice appeared in the Ogden, Utah newspaper.

“Masks are the vogue from this day forward. If their effect on your handsome countenance is to make you homely, then homely be the word of the day and homely be the deed. To look homely under the present circumstances is the demand of patriotism.” October 17, 1918

No, that is not a misprint. It was 1918, the height of the Spanish flu.

The medical community, scientists and public health professionals urged people to wear masks, keep distance and avoid crowds. Those who protested said, “I have my rights,” “this infringes on my privacy,” “I have my personal freedom.” An estimated 500 million people (one-third of the world’s population) became infected. Worldwide at least 50 million died; about 675,000 in the United States.