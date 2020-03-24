Dooling is what Montana is truly about
0 comments
YOUR TURN

Dooling is what Montana is truly about

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
GUEST VIEW icon

My name is DuWayne Wilson. Both sides of my family have farmed and ranched in Montana since the early 1900s. We have, as a family, weathered tough markets, sickness, tragedy, the Depression, grasshopper infestations and drought. Our family has farmers and ranchers, school teachers, business owners, bankers, engineers, soldiers and entrepreneurs. We also have volunteers on local, state and national boards whether it is a COOP, school board, 4-H Council or in educational leadership.

I personally have worked as a mechanic, school teacher, store owner and as an agriculture producer. I really feel like I have a feeling for what it means to be a Montanan!

After my college education ended I accepted my first job as as an agricultural education teacher and FFA advisor at a class C school in southwestern Montana. It was one of the truly biggest privileges I have ever been given. I have literally worked with hundreds of young men and women in our great state over a period of 25 years.

While on that first job I met a young man from a neighboring school. I got to know him very well and was impressed by him. He showed himself to be ambitious, honest and an outstanding leader in his own chapter. I saw him continue to develop his leadership abilities as a state FFA officer. In that time we also developed a friendship that has stood the test of time and in many ways I feel like I have served the role of a mentor in his life. That young man is Joe Dooling.

Joe Dooling is the kind of man that we as Montana citizens can be proud of. Born and raised here. He started out with just a small place in the Helena Valley and with determination and hard work he has developed it into a viable and productive ranch. He has set a goal to serve as our U.S. House representative and has worked hard to put him in position to achieve that goal and is not hopping from job to job hoping to “move up the ladder!”

As a third generation Montanan, I give my highest endorsement to Joe Dooling as our Representative to the U.S. House. He is what Montana is truly about.

DuWayne Wilson

Scobey

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dying in isolation
Letters

Dying in isolation

Recently I received a phone call from a hospital in another state saying that my dad had been admitted to a hospital with double pneumonia and…

We cannot trust Bullock
Letters

We cannot trust Bullock

Bullock stated many times that he was not going to run for Senate. Now that the Eastern Liberals leaned on him he flipped flopped and is going…

Donate to your local food bank
Letters

Donate to your local food bank

It's clear that school closures, missed time from work, and other issues related to coronavirus will leave food-insecure children, families, a…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News