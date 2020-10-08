Don't trust those demonizing Gianforte and Daines

Why demonize a candidate who was born in another state, has earned unusual wealth, and who professes his Christianity? Greg and Susan Gianforte could live anywhere, but chose to live and raise their family here and have contributed significantly to Montana, their community, and others. They’re both very bright, with a strong work ethic, and a dedication to building a successful business. They made it. Good for them. Move on!

As Montanans, the Gianfortes have a keen interest in their property boundaries. It took a year and a lawsuit to get Fish, Wildlife and Parks to actually visit the property and consider their request. Neither wants to deny the public access and certainly Congressman Gianforte does NOT want to sell public land “to the highest bidder.” Don’t buy into ads that say he does!

Senator Steve Daines is another one we seem to demonize. Build factories in China, a favored nation and importer of American products? It was good for us then; now he is using what he learned about China to fight to bring our pharmaceutical production home. He also sealed the deal with President Trump to permanently fund the Land and Water Conservation Fund, something that couldn’t get done during the previous eight years. We need to keep Senator Daines just where he is: in the US Senate.

Jean Johnson

Helena

