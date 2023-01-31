Legislators, DON'T TREAD ON ME! Stop trying to overturn my civil liberties to a timely abortion and medical aid in dying.
Joane Bayer,
Canyon Creek
I see Montana now has a "Freedom Caucus," but some members don't want their names included. Another legislator questions the need for Indian R…
Shocked at Carroll’s public funding request
Ignorance is not a good look on our elected officials. I, for one, would like informed and intelligent people running my national, state and local government, not Christian nationalists.
Many of our state and federal legislators get elected under the guise of being a Christian, yet do not act very Christian.
“I didn’t like the bill, so I tabled it.”
The Biden administration has announced its intent to raise the funding necessary to address these budget shortfalls by simply requiring the top percentage of taxpayers to pay their fair share.
Giant kudos to our Board of Public Education!
The purpose of the Biden proposal is to arm the IRS to contend with the armies of lawyers and tax accountants who represent wealthy and corporate tax cheats, NOT to intimidate the average taxpayer.
The new Freedom Caucus isn’t about freedom
The 2023 Legislature appears ready to implement ignorance as an educational standard.
