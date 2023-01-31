 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Don't tread on me

Legislators, DON'T TREAD ON ME! Stop trying to overturn my civil liberties to a timely abortion and medical aid in dying.

Joane Bayer,

Canyon Creek

