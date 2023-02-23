What does the death toll from the earthquake in Turkey and the chemical disaster in Ohio have in common?

The death toll in Turkey is over 35,000, There are well over a million men, women and children left homeless.

Since the 1940s Turkey has had seismic standards, the current version was released in 2007 and revised in 2018. Most of the existing construction was built under codes in place in 1975 and 1997.

There has been a lack of code enforcement. President Erdogan declared a “holiday from regulation” in 2019. We are seeing the consequences of ignoring regulation.

A quick look at the chemical spill in Ohio. Railroad trains operate a braking system designed after the Civil War.

Railroads fought requirements for better braking systems. They reduced the chemicals covered by requirements for identifying hazardous wastes.

The business community believes that regulations are harmful. What’s wrong with requiring those buildings resist collapse in an earthquake? With requiring, as a matter of public safety, that trains are designed to reduce derailments? Or assuring those communities know what they are dealing with during a chemical spill?

The solution to Montana’s housing issues is not throwing out regulations that assure livability.

Ken Taylor,

Helena