Don't silence anti-vaccine views

Is any one else concerned that there appears to be a purge of all anti-COVID vax opinion?

In the (Dec. 2) page 2 article titled, “Doctor leaves role with UM after controversial post that states “a medical doctor with the University of Montana’s physician training program has concluded his employment with the university after several of his social media posts were flagged for misinformation.”

Then in the “Readers Alley” a IR reader wrote, that they were “disappointed” in finding out that St. Peter’s had hired an anti-vaxxer oncologist, and urged them to withdraw their offer of employment.

There appears to be a concerted effort to silence all dissent on the issue of the COVID vaccines. This is dangerous to a free society, where the free exchange of ideas (even bad ones) is allowed and even encouraged. Many justify this kind of censorship “for the public good,” but this is not good for a democracy. Suppressing any opinion that is contrary to government policy is more like what an authoritarian regime would do.

There will continue to be dissent about the vaccine, because we are a nation of diverse individuals, and we have strong opinions on many issues, especially on those concerning our personal health. Receiving or not receiving the COVID vaccine is an intensely personal issue and discussion of all views on it should not be censored by either the University of Montana, Facebook, or the Independent Record.

Edward A. Meardon

Elliston

