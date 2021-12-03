Don't rush to judge the unvaccinated

On Sept. 19 the IR posted an article on the Opinion page regarding toxic polarization being a danger to society. I agree with the IR but am saddened to see they don’t stick to their own conviction as time again there are letters to the editors that I find to be toxic.

The latest trove of letters is one criticizing individuals for not taking the vaccines. Comments are made suggesting these individuals are self-centered, irresponsible, a danger to society, and harmful to others. Recently there have been several targeting our medical community for those refusing to get the jab. I find it ironic we were okay with them being exposed for well over a year dealing with patients who have COVID. But now that they have been through this we are okay with firing them for not taking the jab. (Remember these individuals all wore masks, face shields, practiced proper hygiene and seemed to not spread the virus within the hospital.)

There are many reasons individuals are refusing, particularly those in the medical community: Natural immunity, medical reasons, religious views, immune compromised (unable to take vaccines due to risks) and so forth. Why are we so willing to rush to judgment when you don’t know nor understand their reasons?

The virus is here to stay, we all need to learn how to live with it, it will continue to mutate as all viruses do. We are now finding that even those who are vaccinated can catch and spread the virus. We have done a lot to help ourselves and others before the vaccines came out: Social distancing, staying home when you are sick, washing your hands, and being careful not to spread the virus etc. Other things that one can do are to improve your own immunity as much as possible through diet, exercise and eating healthy. I wish everyone a blessed Christmas and one without fear.

Gail Zimmer

Helena

