Don't ridicule public employees

There is a TV ad regarding the gubernatorial campaign pointing out that Mike Cooney has been a public employee for much of his life and goes on to say, “he has never had a real job!" On behalf of public employees throughout Montana I object! I worked for state and local government as well as several private sector jobs since the 70’s and I saw government employees who provided worthwhile service to our citizens. Public employees work hard and they should be applauded for their service rather than be publicly ridiculed as bureaucrats. Vote for whomever you feel will be the best for all Montanans but let’s stop the besmirching of good Montana public employees.