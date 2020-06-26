Don't ridicule public employees
0 comments

Don't ridicule public employees

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
letter to editor icon 4

letter to editor icon 4

There is a TV ad regarding the gubernatorial campaign pointing out that Mike Cooney has been a public employee for much of his life and goes on to say, “he has never had a real job!" On behalf of public employees throughout Montana I object! I worked for state and local government as well as several private sector jobs since the 70’s and I saw government employees who provided worthwhile service to our citizens. Public employees work hard and they should be applauded for their service rather than be publicly ridiculed as bureaucrats. Vote for whomever you feel will be the best for all Montanans but let’s stop the besmirching of good Montana public employees.

G. Scott Lockwood

Helena

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Trump broke oath of office
Letters

Trump broke oath of office

Donald Trump's oath of office: “I, Donald John Trump, do solemnly swear that I will faithfully execute the Office of President of the United S…

Police provide civil society
Letters

Police provide civil society

Those of you who have sent emails to the Helena City Commissioners to defund the police, what planet are you from? Your mental state is in question.

Bullock not a moderate
Letters

Bullock not a moderate

Gov. Steve Bullock has proclaimed himself as a “moderate” in Montana’s 2020 Senate race, despite having shifted further and further to the lef…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News