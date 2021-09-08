Don't mess with HELP; Medicaid expansion can work

Montana, like many other states, has found a way to make Medicaid expansion work. HELP gives low-income people access to health care for a year of continuous coverage. One in 10 Montanans is served by HELP. But now the Department of Public Health and Human Services is attempting to make it more difficult for people to continue coverage for a year, by requiring re-certification every time there is a change in status or income, like for folks who work seasonal jobs. Their jobs may be temporary, but their health care needs continue. The application process is cumbersome. It is especially difficult for the people who need it the most. Currently, people need only apply annually to receive coverage for a full year.
We call on DPHHS to drop this new plan and continue with the current plan of continuous coverage. First of all, the DPHHS plan is government overreach. The system has functioned well with annual reviews. Increasing the number of reviews means increasing the administrative cost for staffing, creating more bureaucracy, and expanding government overreach. There is no need to do this. It looks like an attempt to save money by making it more difficult to stay within the system. Such an approach is neither ethical nor effective.
Second, this action will have a negative effect on Montana's rural hospitals. This additional red tape will result in a hit of over $24 million to the pocketbooks of working people who get their insurance through Medicaid, and to the rural hospitals and clinics that work to keep them healthy. Currently, HELP reduces the costs that hospitals bear for uncompensated care. Reducing continuous coverage by requiring re-application more frequently would shift financial burdens back to hospitals and patients with private health insurance.
Third, requiring people to re-apply for coverage every time their income or status fluctuates will hurt small businesses, including seasonal employers. Almost two thirds of Montana businesses rely on HELP to provide health insurance to their employees. At a time when small businesses are still recovering from the pandemic, the last thing they need is the government making it more difficult for their employees to stay healthy.
Fourth, this proposal puts at risk rural Montanans who lack transportation to distant government sites, and who have poor access to the internet. HELP is designed to provide access to health care to the maximum number of people. Making access more cumbersome hurts the most vulnerable.
Finally, this proposal to take away continuous coverage punishes the poor, by making it more difficult to receive the health care that every American deserves. We are the only industrial country that does not have health care as a right for all. Adding barriers to health care for Montanans least able to afford it is immoral.
We call on DPHHS to leave well enough alone and keep continuous coverage for the HELP program.
Rabbi Laurie Franklin of Missoula and retired Bishop Rev. Jessica Crist of Great Falls are among 80 signers of this opinion, which was composed and circulated by Truth to Power, a Montana faith-based advocacy group. For the full list of names, see this column on helenair.com.
This opinion is signed by:
Jessica Crist, bishop, retired,
Laurie Franklin, rabbi,
Jasmine Krotkov,
Valerie Webster, reverend,
Lisa K. Harmon, reverend,
Frank Kromkowski,
Brittany Roan,
Uri Barnea, retired rabbi, teacher,
Dee Anna,
Barbara Merrifield,
Rita Wells,
Rai Combs, veteran
Peggy Paugh Leuzinger, reverend,
Kathleen Connors Rumph,
Steven Warren,
LouAnn Atkinson,
Paul Seastrand, reverend,
Joan Meyer Nye,
Kathleen Ralph,
Patricia Marinson,
Rev. Tyler Amundson, executive director, Big Sky Senior Services,
Duffy Peet, reverend,
Geraldine Dalbec,
Amy Carter, reverend,
Rev. Jean Collins, rector, St. James,
Mary Catherine Dunphy,
Susan Leaverton,
Mary Dostal, sister,
Gordon Whirry,
Lynn Arney,
Vicki Tapia,
Lionel Tapia, M.D.,
Laurel Hanson,
Belle Moore,
Barbara Archer, reverend,
LouAnn Atkinson,
Daniel Disch, pastor,
Steve McArthur,
Rev Gregory Smith,
Rev. Laurie Jungling, bishop,
Rev. Gregory Smith,
Donna Williams,
Carol Holz,
Joanette Wagner,
John Smillie,
Steve McArthur,
Stephen Van Gilder, reverend,
Sharon Patton-Griffin, Ed.D.,
Dee Anna, retired pastor,
David Rommereim, reverend,
Kristin Freeman,
Robin Biffle, reverend,
Joan Higgins-Smith,
Rev. Daniel Viehland,
Joe Loos,
Pat Christian,
Margaret MacDonald,
Gordon Whirry,
Rick & Beth Cottingham,
Jacqueline Flewellen, Peace Center director,
Michael Joseph Francisconi,
Kenneth N. Kailing, environmental consultant,
Valerie Webster, reverend,
Paula Evitts,
Dick Pritchard,
Jean Larson, reverend,
Dorothy Starshine,
Rep. Mary Ann Dunwell, Montana representative, House District 84, Helena/East Helena,
Thomas E. Towe,
Pr. Christine Holler-Dinsmore,
Richard Bishop, elder,
James A Humphrey,
Tim Holmes,
Rev. Su DeBree, pastor,
Avis R. Anderson, pastor,
Karen Loos,
Elizabeth Jaffe,
Jenifer Gursky, executive director, Helena YWCA,
Audrey Ann Wagner