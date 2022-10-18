Don't let Republicans get a 'supermajority'

The Montana Constitution is a wonderful document. You should check it out. The second article is a list of rights guaranteed to each of us. It is a long list, including the right to personal dignity, personal autonomy, privacy, and legal rights. All of this can be summed up as the right to be left alone to pursue and enjoy our own lives.

Recently, many voices have been expressing concern over how close the Republicans are to a “supermajority” in the Legislature. That would be two-thirds of the 150 total senators and representatives, or 100. They now have 98.

Why the concern? There are several reasons. One is that if you care about clean drinking water and clean air, and a healthy environment for fishing, hunting and recreating, that is guaranteed by Article II, Section 3. If you support the right of a woman to make her own decisions regarding her body, then you should know about Article II, Section 10, the right of privacy. That provision is the foundation of the Armstrong decision, which keeps abortion safe and legal in Montana. If you want to testify before the Legislature, examine public records, or attend an official meeting, Article II, Section 9 gives you the right to do that. The list goes on. I encourage you to check it out in detail.

So back to the Republican “supermajority,” the Montana Constitution, in Article 14, provides a means to amend the document. Either the people themselves can put forth an initiative to do so, or the Legislature can offer a referendum. It is this referendum that people are concerned about. With a “supermajority” the Republicans could pass a referendum to do away with any of these rights. And don’t think they won’t.

It is no secret that Republicans oppose the right to abortion. Without the constitutional right to privacy, the Legislature could easily ban abortion. They are no friends of the environment and public health, so they could roll back our environmental protection laws if the constitution allowed it. They could bar citizens form participating in the state’s deliberations.

If you are concerned about any of this, then please consider voting for your Democratic candidate for the Legislature. Mine is Mary Ann Dunwell, and I intend to vote for her. I would not want to see her opponent become the 99th or 100th Republican in the Legislature.

Shani Henry,

Helena