Don't let bullies win

Katanji Brown Jackson, a magnificent lady, showed what racist Republican bullies really are. The bullying tactic isn’t a just Republican trait. History shows bullies down through the ages wanting to get their way: Caesar, Henry VIII, Hitler, Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump, and, for you movie buffs, "Biff" in "Back To The Future." Bullies do not listen, bullies talk over you, bullies do not want to know what you have to say because they can only be right! Bullies can go to extremes and sometimes do, as history will attest. A case in point, Ginni Thomas, Chief Justice Thomas’ wife, was pushing to overturn the lawful election of our president in the 2020 election. Why? She believes in a bully!
We, as a nation, are faced with the bullies to our democracy. I think long and hard as to how to deal with their rhetoric, their lack of wanting to know truth and their obsession with decimating lies. Honestly, I am at a loss. I can only turn my back and walk away, pray that good people who believe in truth will stand up and not be intimidated by them and go to the polls.
Rita A. Williams,
Helena