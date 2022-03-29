Don't let bullies win

Katanji Brown Jackson, a magnificent lady, showed what racist Republican bullies really are. The bullying tactic isn’t a just Republican trait. History shows bullies down through the ages wanting to get their way: Caesar, Henry VIII, Hitler, Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump, and, for you movie buffs, "Biff" in "Back To The Future." Bullies do not listen, bullies talk over you, bullies do not want to know what you have to say because they can only be right! Bullies can go to extremes and sometimes do, as history will attest. A case in point, Ginni Thomas, Chief Justice Thomas’ wife, was pushing to overturn the lawful election of our president in the 2020 election. Why? She believes in a bully!