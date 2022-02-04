Don't let American Rescue Plan money go to waste

Are Montanans aware that less than 15% of American Rescue Plan monies have been spent to help struggling families with child care, finding a good place to live or hire workers for small businesses. Hundreds of millions of dollars are just sitting in the bank while Montanans are struggling? ARP gives our state an unprecedented opportunity to make investments needed to build a strong economy. We cannot afford to waste this opportunity!

Are Montanans aware that of $17.7 million approved for COVID screening and testing in our schools only $3.9 has been used. In spite of the governor's declared support for COVID vaccines, none of the $12.8 million approved for COVID vaccine and outreach has been disbursed. Of the $7.3 million approved for public health workforce, only $500,000 has been disbursed. None of the $1.5 million has been disbursed for omicron testing and tracking.

Are Montanans aware that of the $352.8 million for housing only $32.8 million has been disbursed, none of $50 million approved for homeowner assistance has been disbursed? Of the $27.1 million approved for energy assistance only $4.1 million has been disbursed.

It is clear that the Montana party, in power, does not care about its people!

Rita A. Williams

Helena

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0