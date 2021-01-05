 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Don't forget Daines' actions next election
0 comments

Don't forget Daines' actions next election

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letter to editor icon 1

Letter to editor icon 1

Regarding Sen. Steve Daines.

There are times when it takes an election to completely understand a candidate. Take Steve Daines. His election was all about his work for Montana and his support of our democratic institutions. He charged that his opponent was a socialist, someone who had changed. Of course these were all political exaggerations, lies being the common descriptive word for these statements.

But now with the election over and the next election years away, our senator is back to his real self. Not working for Montana at all but continuing to be a handmaiden for our current president. Sen. Daines has announced, without a shred of evidence supporting allegations of voter fraud that because there are “questions” in battleground states which voted for President-elect Joe Biden, that he will withhold acceptance of the Electoral College vote tally until there is some audit of the returns.

Never mind that the votes in all of the challenged states have already been counted multiple times, never mind that numerous court challenges have been rejected due to a total lack of evidence of voter fraud. Never mind those facts. Sen. Daines wants a delay and hopefully then various state legislatures can be pressured into discarding the vote results in the battle ground states, with the result that the “Loser” will become the winner of the 2020 Presidential Election.

Sounds like a coup to me, the installation of a dictator. It is so ironic. On Sunday, Jan. 2, 2021, Sen. Daines was sworn in promising to uphold and defend the Constitution of the United States. Then on Wednesday of the same week, he will join others to upend the Constitution and end our democracy. His efforts will fail. Will we remember his actions when he next stands for election? I hope we will.

Ron Waterman

Helena

0 comments
3
1
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

St. Peter's double standard
Letters

St. Peter's double standard

An open letter to Wade Johnson, CEO of St. Peter’s Health, referencing the Independent Record’s front page article, Dec. 26, 2020, “On the fro…

Cost of cowardice
Letters

Cost of cowardice

For 2,000 years the devil was considered the “father of all lies,” a liar “by nature” for whom lying is his native “language” (John, 4:44).

Shame on Gianforte
Letters

Shame on Gianforte

The Geek governor doesn’t give a damn about Montana as he couldn’t wait to get rid of the mask mandate keeping the virus numbers down in Monta…

A doctor who should be emulated
Letters

A doctor who should be emulated

I have been a cancer patient of Dr. Thomas Weiner, St. Peter’s Health Cancer Treatment Center, for the past six and a half years. Dr. Weiner’s…

Shocked by Dr. Weiner's removal
Letters

Shocked by Dr. Weiner's removal

I’m writing in regards to the removal of Dr. Tom Weiner from St. Peter’s Cancer Center. What a shock to hear of the best cancer specialist around.

Senators sold out Bison Range
Letters

Senators sold out Bison Range

Montana’s two senators have betrayed their constituents by trying to pass legislation that gives the National Bison Range to the Confederated …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News