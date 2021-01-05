Don't forget Daines' actions next election

Regarding Sen. Steve Daines.
There are times when it takes an election to completely understand a candidate. Take Steve Daines. His election was all about his work for Montana and his support of our democratic institutions. He charged that his opponent was a socialist, someone who had changed. Of course these were all political exaggerations, lies being the common descriptive word for these statements.
But now with the election over and the next election years away, our senator is back to his real self. Not working for Montana at all but continuing to be a handmaiden for our current president. Sen. Daines has announced, without a shred of evidence supporting allegations of voter fraud that because there are “questions” in battleground states which voted for President-elect Joe Biden, that he will withhold acceptance of the Electoral College vote tally until there is some audit of the returns.
Never mind that the votes in all of the challenged states have already been counted multiple times, never mind that numerous court challenges have been rejected due to a total lack of evidence of voter fraud. Never mind those facts. Sen. Daines wants a delay and hopefully then various state legislatures can be pressured into discarding the vote results in the battle ground states, with the result that the “Loser” will become the winner of the 2020 Presidential Election.
Sounds like a coup to me, the installation of a dictator. It is so ironic. On Sunday, Jan. 2, 2021, Sen. Daines was sworn in promising to uphold and defend the Constitution of the United States. Then on Wednesday of the same week, he will join others to upend the Constitution and end our democracy. His efforts will fail. Will we remember his actions when he next stands for election? I hope we will.
Ron Waterman
Helena