Don't forget Daines' actions next election

Regarding Sen. Steve Daines.

There are times when it takes an election to completely understand a candidate. Take Steve Daines. His election was all about his work for Montana and his support of our democratic institutions. He charged that his opponent was a socialist, someone who had changed. Of course these were all political exaggerations, lies being the common descriptive word for these statements.

But now with the election over and the next election years away, our senator is back to his real self. Not working for Montana at all but continuing to be a handmaiden for our current president. Sen. Daines has announced, without a shred of evidence supporting allegations of voter fraud that because there are “questions” in battleground states which voted for President-elect Joe Biden, that he will withhold acceptance of the Electoral College vote tally until there is some audit of the returns.