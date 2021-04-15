Don't exclude e-bike users from Helena trails

I have been riding the treasured South Hills trails since the advent of mountain bikes 40-plus years ago. About four years ago, at age 80, many of the local trails became too difficult for me to ride. Fortunately, I discovered a solution in my Class 1 Trek mountain e-bike. This amazing machine has allowed me to extend my biking life and return to many of the trails I enjoyed through the years. I haven’t noticed a significant increase in trail traffic due to e-bikes, nor am I aware of serious conflict with other bikers or hikers. Please don’t exclude me from our wonderful trail system.