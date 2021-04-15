Don't exclude e-bike users from Helena trails

John Gatchell’s emotional plea (Guest View, April 7, 2021) to prohibit e-bikes on South Hills trails failed to mention a number of key considerations:
- During the past two years, the federal government has modified its policies with regard to e-bike use on federal land, so they are now allowed on many nonmotorized BLM and National Park trails. Several major cities including Spokane, Seattle and Portland permit Class 1 e-bikes on city biking/ hiking paths and trails provided they comply with speed limits.
- E-bikes are defined by class. A Class 1 e-bike is a bicycle equipped with a motor that provides assistance only when the rider is pedaling. That aid ends when the bike speed reaches 20 mph. It has no throttle.
- Most e-bikes marketed by Walmart, Costco, Sears, etc. are designed for commuting and recreating on streets, sidewalks and bike paths, not single track trails. The “motorized explosion” described in John’s letter is unlikely to impact our cherished trail system.
I have been riding the treasured South Hills trails since the advent of mountain bikes 40-plus years ago. About four years ago, at age 80, many of the local trails became too difficult for me to ride. Fortunately, I discovered a solution in my Class 1 Trek mountain e-bike. This amazing machine has allowed me to extend my biking life and return to many of the trails I enjoyed through the years. I haven’t noticed a significant increase in trail traffic due to e-bikes, nor am I aware of serious conflict with other bikers or hikers. Please don’t exclude me from our wonderful trail system.