 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Don't delay vaccines for educators
0 comments

Don't delay vaccines for educators

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letter to editor icon 3

As president of the Helena Education Association, I am writing on behalf of our board of directors and our 700-plus members. Teachers in the Helena School District were disappointed and distressed to learn that Gov. Gianforte is choosing not to follow the CDC guidelines on having educators and educational support professionals (ESPs) in Tier 1B for obtaining a COVID-19 vaccine. The governor has expressed interest in “opening the economy.” What better way to open the economy than to safely open our schools? We need to have our educators and ESPs vaccinated as soon as possible. Here in the Helena School District, we had to close our high schools for two weeks in November/December — not due to COVID outbreaks — instead so many of our teachers were under quarantine orders that there were not enough staff members and guest teachers to cover our in-person classes. The COVID numbers in our community are still very high, and we will continue to struggle to safely staff our schools until our staff members are vaccinated. As essential workers we are critical to reopening the economy. I urge Gov. Gianforte to review and revise his vaccination implementation plan and allow school staff members to return to Tier 1B.

Jane Shawn

Helena

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Daines has blood on his hands
Letters

Daines has blood on his hands

Sen. Daines has blood on his hands. Along with his Cruz Cabal cronies, he is responsible for the mayhem, destruction, death, injury and endang…

Republicans have two options
Letters

Republicans have two options

I, like most people, was appalled by the rioters taking over the U.S. Capitol building. Violence. All to stop a ceremonial process of counting…

Remember the Oath Breakers
Letters

Remember the Oath Breakers

Remember the names, Matt Rosendale and Steve Daines, the oath breakers from Montana, who sacrificed their souls in support of overturning the …

Conservatives showed their hand
Letters

Conservatives showed their hand

Conservatives finally played their hand; they stormed the Capitol and held the country captive. I’ve been in plenty of protests; climate chang…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News