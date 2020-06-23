Don't defund Helena police
Don't defund Helena police

My jaw dropped this morning when I read the IR headline “Call for defunding HPD.”

Police in Helena work hard to keep our city safe and pleasant. Officers I encounter around town are courteous and helpful.

Working as a police officer must be a very difficult — probably fairly thankless — job. Rarely are they called in to handle a pleasant situation. They’re faced with constant conflict. If we don’t treat law enforcement with a little respect and appreciation, no one will want to take on that challenge.

If our police aren’t performing their jobs with respect and compassion toward the people of Helena, we would do well to increase their resources, rather than defund them. We should do what it takes to educate officers and uphold strict behavioral guidelines.

Yes, let’s review policing policies and behavior. Let’s teach our officers how to treat citizens with dignity and compassion. Let’s not condone inappropriate actions or attitudes. But at the same time, let’s also treat our police with the respect and appreciation they deserve for performing a job most of us would be unwilling to take on.

Helena will not improve by defunding our police department.

Julie Stetson

Helena

