Greg Gianforte claims in his doomsday voiced attack ad that Mike Cooney has never held “a real job.” He is incorrect. Mike has spent the last 40 years working for the citizens of Montana.

When Mike was first working for Montanans, where was Mr. Gianforte? He was a resident of New Jersey. Shortly after moving to Montana he began his career of trying to buy public office.