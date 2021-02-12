Don't change judicial appointment system

I write in opposition to SB 140, now pending before the Senate Judiciary Committee. I encourage everyone who is concerned about good government and the independence of the judiciary to contact legislators to oppose this bill.

There is an old political adage: Don’t fix it if it is not broken. I believe this applies to SB 140, which seeks to completely politicize judicial appointments to the District Court and to the Montana Supreme Court. While the current Judicial Nomination Commission is not perfect, it does give citizens an opportunity to voice opinions, before a decision is made on a judicial appointment. The operative word is “ before.”

The governor’s proposal reverses this sequence. Perhaps the public will still have an opportunity to speak, object to a particular appointment, but that occurs after, not before the governor’s decision is announced. What this means is that the burden shifts.

Under the current system, the public can speak on a nominee’s qualifications before a nomination decision is made. Thus the public’s chance to speak to the nominee’s qualifications is meaningful. Under the governor’s proposal a nominee will be disqualified only if the public can establish that the nominee is unqualified after the nomination is already announced.