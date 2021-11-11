Don't believe Gianforte, Daines and Rosendale

Don’t believe them! When you see Gov. Greg Gianforte, U.S. Sen. Steve Daines and U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale in new Carhartts, baseball caps and shiny shovels attending infrastructure groundbreaking ceremonies, don’t believe them.
They all criticized and failed to support this legislation that will funnel millions of dollars to the state for infrastructure projects and high-paying jobs. They didn’t support the COVID rescue plan either, but have since taken credit for the good it has done for Montanans. Gianforte and his minions are still doling out the federal dollars the state received from this bill he opposed and Daines took credit for the extra $600 in unemployment payments he voted against. Rosendale is busy dealing with accusations of illegal campaign finance schemes in cahoots with the NRA, but still speaks out against these fiscal programs that will benefit Montana families.
So when the dust settles and you see a pack of black SUVs show up at an infrastructure site, be prepared for some bull pucky. Don’t believe them!
Seems as if U.S. Sen. Jon Tester is the only politician who gives a hoot about the well-being of people in our state.
Bob Slonaker
Lakeside