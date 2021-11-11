Don't believe Gianforte, Daines and Rosendale

They all criticized and failed to support this legislation that will funnel millions of dollars to the state for infrastructure projects and high-paying jobs. They didn’t support the COVID rescue plan either, but have since taken credit for the good it has done for Montanans. Gianforte and his minions are still doling out the federal dollars the state received from this bill he opposed and Daines took credit for the extra $600 in unemployment payments he voted against. Rosendale is busy dealing with accusations of illegal campaign finance schemes in cahoots with the NRA, but still speaks out against these fiscal programs that will benefit Montana families.