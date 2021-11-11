 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Don't believe Gianforte, Daines and Rosendale

  • 13
letter to editor icon 4

letter to editor icon 4

Don’t believe them! When you see Gov. Greg Gianforte, U.S. Sen. Steve Daines and U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale in new Carhartts, baseball caps and shiny shovels attending infrastructure groundbreaking ceremonies, don’t believe them.

They all criticized and failed to support this legislation that will funnel millions of dollars to the state for infrastructure projects and high-paying jobs. They didn’t support the COVID rescue plan either, but have since taken credit for the good it has done for Montanans. Gianforte and his minions are still doling out the federal dollars the state received from this bill he opposed and Daines took credit for the extra $600 in unemployment payments he voted against. Rosendale is busy dealing with accusations of illegal campaign finance schemes in cahoots with the NRA, but still speaks out against these fiscal programs that will benefit Montana families.

So when the dust settles and you see a pack of black SUVs show up at an infrastructure site, be prepared for some bull pucky. Don’t believe them!

Seems as if U.S. Sen. Jon Tester is the only politician who gives a hoot about the well-being of people in our state.

Bob Slonaker

Lakeside

13 comments
14
22
0
0
2

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Think of your neighbors

Think of your neighbors

I was just watching the local news and the top stories are about the continuing overcrowding in the hospitals in the state due to COVID-19, an…

Thank you for electing me

Thank you for electing me

Thank you Helena for electing me one of your two new city commissioners. I am grateful for the opportunity you have given me to work proactive…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News