Don't be misled by the NRA

An open letter to all legislators, Congress members and senators.

This killing and not doing anything about it, must STOP. There is no need for anyone to have to have an assault rifle. I have no problem with people owning a rifle or shotgun, but assault weapons are weapons of mass destruction and should only be used in the military. You couldn’t use one in hunting an elk or deer, they (the animals) would be completely destroyed.

According to CBS News, more teenagers and young people have died from guns this year than motor vehicle accidents.

Maybe it would make more sense to have to get a license to own a gun. You need a license to drive a car, why not have one to shoot a gun? They are both vehicles that can kill.

Background checks do not appear to be working. Too many people buy guns at gun shows and online, avoiding the background check process.

We will always have mentally ill people doing irrational things, but at least there wouldn’t be as many people hurt or killed, if they didn’t have access to automatic firearms.

Please in God’s name, act now and stand up to the NRA and stand up for your constituents. The majority of us are pleading for some action. Most of us want some type of reasonable gun control. It only makes sense to address this problem and assure the general public that safety precautions are being taken.

Please, please, please act now. Don’t be misled by the NRA.

Darien Scott,

Helena

