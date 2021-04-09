Don't be fooled by consumer food bill

This is the circumstance with a combined consumer food bill (SB199) that will soon come to a floor vote in the legislature. It is being sold as friendly “neighbor-to-neighbor” food transactions.

For this session, the sixth incarnation of this bill has been forcefully married to the emotionally fraught issue of raw milk because absent raw milk, this bill would fail like previous versions that died rightful deaths in 2011, 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019. Instead of a safe cottage food provision, the legislature is being sold a bill of adulterated and misbranded goods as a “jobs creator.” However, safe cottage food became a jobs creator and law six years ago. SB199 promises to undermine that 2015 democratic process and replace it under a “freedom” ruse that will irresponsibly undermine food safety standards.