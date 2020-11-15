Donations to Angel Fund make a positive difference

Additionally, 24 scholarships were awarded to graduates from PAL, Helena High and Capital High who were attending a Montana college totaling $32,000. Angel Fund, in partnership with the Helena Police Department, helped 134 students with shoes through the “Running for Montana’s Future” program.

The total for shoes, clothes and scholarships for the 2019-2020 school year was $134,380! It is anticipated that over 1,040 students will receive assistance for the 2020-21 school year. This program survives through the generosity of this community! Thank you!

The “Stuff the Bus” program is an offshoot of the Angel Fund program. This program offers school supplies to students in need. Up to 1,400 students were given supplies in 28 schools during the 2019-20 year. This year, $35,454 in grant money was given to the various schools to buy supplies in bulk because of COVID-19, for students. These school supplies help our students succeed in school!

I am fortunate to see the results of new clothing for children. Even high school students are proud to show off their new clothes. Just this week, I had a junior tell me he was so happy to have a warm coat for winter.