Donate your economic impact payment
We received our economic impact payment card with $1,200 on it. We don't need it and I don't understand why it couldn't have been given to someone that does. So we are going to donate the money to Helena Food Share. Maybe others will do something similar.

Dick Thweatt

Helena

