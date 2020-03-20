Donate to your local food bank
Donate to your local food bank

It's clear that school closures, missed time from work, and other issues related to coronavirus will leave food-insecure children, families, and individuals hungry and in need of assistance. Please consider donating to a local food bank or pantry of your choice such as Helena Food Share.

As articulated recently by another, "It is in times like these, when it feels like the world is falling down around us, that it’s imperative to take stock of all our blessings and give to those who are not as fortunate".

Food Share offers a secure website at HelenaFoodShare.org. Or mail a donation to Helena Food Share, P.O. Box 943, Helena MT, 59624. Or to give by phone, call 406-443-3663, ext. 104.

Mike and Beth Cummings

Helena

