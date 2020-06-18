Donate to Bullock if Trump comes

Montana has enough racists without Trump's presence, even for a minute. The free-loading current occupant, if he follows through with his promise (he doesn't always -- who's paying for the wall?) will stiff Montana taxpayers for his security, as he did his last four visits.

Daines advertises he's “holding China accountable” for pandemic lies. He isn't providing details about how he's doing this, but I suspect it's tied into Trump's trade fiasco with China that will worsen with Trump's and Daines' rhetoric. This won't be good for Montana farmers and ranchers, at least not without federal bailouts, AKA welfare. If Daines had a backbone and integrity, he wouldn't have to look as far as China to blame someone for pandemic lies. A short trip up Pennsylvania Avenue would lead to someone Americans ought to be able to trust in such matters, but obviously can't since 2016.