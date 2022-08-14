I had to chuckle when I read the headline in the IR on Thursday, Aug 11. "Candidates react to Trump raid." I knew that I didn't need to read any further. I refer you to "the Donald Trump dictionary of valid terms and phrases to be used in the face of scrutiny." Vol. 2. 'police state' 'witch hunt' 'we need to return to accountability'(the other guys, not us) 'hit job' 'weaponized' 'unprecedented'. Of course there are so many others to numerous to mention. And to answer the question posed by both Ryan Zinke and Rep. Rosendale 'If they can do this to a former president of the United States think what they can do to the average citizen? If the average citizen flouts the law at every turn and is suspected of criminal behavior then the answer is yes, you will likely suffer the same fate.